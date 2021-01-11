All we have to look forward to are the releases or new movies and television series to get us through these months of misery, uncertainty, and overall lockdown blues. For superhero fans, this next bit ought to put some pep in their step and, Kevin Feige is the one to applaud.

Information about Deadpool has been uncertain for a while now. As the eighth film in the X-Men series, Marvel is more than aware of Deadpool's importance but tends to leave fans waiting for concrete direction as to where the franchise will go now that they've obtained the rights. X-Men joining The Avengers became a reality in 2019 when Fox and Disney joined forces and that meant Ryan Reynold's character would finally join characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As of right now, we know Deadpool 3 is in the works and will be R-Rated, with a crazy plot line if Deadpool 2's director David Leitch is brought on board. Filming is expected to begin in 2022 and once again, will be set in the MCU.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Hopefully, the filming and production will run a lot smoother for the third film as the producers of Deadpool 2 finally settled the dispute against the stunt woman who passed away on set. They were fined nearly $300 000 by Canada’s worker’s agency for failing to follow safety violations back in 2017.

