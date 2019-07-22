David Leitch hopes to make "Deadpool 3."
“When the dust settles, let’s hope that Deadpool lives. That’s kind of ironic, right?” David Leitch told the Comic Book at the premiere of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The exact future of the Deadpool franchise is still officially unknown. Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2, seems yet to have been approached about making a Deadpool 3. When asked about working on a potential third film, Leitch responded, “In everybody's world, everybody wants to make it. So, if I was ever approached to make Deadpool 3, my answer would be, 'Hell yes,' but I think there's a lot of things going on in the shake-up with Fox and Disney and where that whole Marvel world after Endgame is gonna be.”
While it still hasn’t been revealed just how Marvel plans to integrate the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool characters, Leitch did admit he has some ideas of his own, "I have a lot of ideas but I'm keeping them close to my vest so, if they ever come and I'm grateful enough for them to call, I can share all my crazy ideas.”
Until official word on Deadpool 3 comes, you can check out Leitch’s newest film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, on August 2nd.