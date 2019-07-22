“When the dust settles, let’s hope that Deadpool lives. That’s kind of ironic, right?” David Leitch told the Comic Book at the premiere of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The exact future of the Deadpool franchise is still officially unknown. Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2, seems yet to have been approached about making a Deadpool 3. When asked about working on a potential third film, Leitch responded, “In everybody's world, everybody wants to make it. So, if I was ever approached to make Deadpool 3, my answer would be, 'Hell yes,' but I think there's a lot of things going on in the shake-up with Fox and Disney and where that whole Marvel world after Endgame is gonna be.”

While it still hasn’t been revealed just how Marvel plans to integrate the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool characters, Leitch did admit he has some ideas of his own, "I have a lot of ideas but I'm keeping them close to my vest so, if they ever come and I'm grateful enough for them to call, I can share all my crazy ideas.”

Until official word on Deadpool 3 comes, you can check out Leitch’s newest film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, on August 2nd.



