marvel cinemtaic universe

Marvel Cinematic Universe
- TVMegan Thee Stallion To Play Herself In Marvel "She-Hulk" Cameo EpisodeThe 27-year-old shared the big news as she graced the new cover of "New York Magazine."By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesMarvel Will Never Recast "Black Panther" In Honor Of Chadwick BosemanT'Challa will no longer be an MCU character.By Thomas Galindo
- MoviesMarvel Releases New "Eternals'" Trailer Showcasing LGBTQ+ FamilyMarvel delivers a new “Eternals” trailer, creating hype as the movie's release date fast approaches.By Isiah Cowan
- TVStan Lee Cameo In Simpsons-MCU Crossover Shut Down"The Simpsons" offer to use old audio of Stan Lee in their Loki crossover was reportedly denied by Marvel.By Joe Abrams
- TVMarvel Releases Trailer For Animated Series "What If...?", Featuring Michael B. Jordan & Chris HemsworthThe late Chadwick Boseman's voice also appears in the trailer.By Yoni Yardeni
- MoviesRyan Coogler: Chadwick Boseman "Wouldn’t Have Wanted Us To Stop"Ahead of the start of production for "Black Panther 2," Ryan Coogler reveals that although it is hard revisiting the beloved superhero series without Chadwick Boseman, he believes that the fallen actor would have wanted them to keep going.By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesKevin Feige Confirms Chris Evans Will Not Reprise Role Of Captain AmericaAccording to Kevin Feige, Chris Evans is not returning to the MCU any time soon.By Joshua Robinson
- TVHulu Drops First Official Trailer For New Marvel Animated Series "M.O.D.O.K."The series premieres on May 21st.By hnhh
- Pop CultureRobert Downey Jr Still Open To Iron Man Return Despite "Avengers: Endgame" DeathAnd yes, it's apparently still possible. By Madusa S.
- MoviesTom Holland & Zendaya Troll MCU Fans With Fake "Spider-Man 3" TitlesThe core cast of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" team up to prank fans with various fake titles for the upcoming installment in the MCU's "Spider-Man" trilogy.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop Culture"Deadpool 3" Is Confirmed To Take Place In The Marvel Cinematic UniverseThe third installment of the "Deadpool" franchise is confirmed to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By Veracia Ankrah
- TVMarvel's Highly-Anticipated "The Falcon And The Winter Soldier" Trailer ArrivesAnthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are making their debut as Marvel's new favorite duo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.By Deja Goode
- MoviesShia LeBeouf In Talks To Play Marvel’s Next Iceman: ReportShia LaBeouf is currently being eyed for a role in an upcoming X-Men reboot. By Madusa S.
- MoviesSpider-Man Set To Leave Marvel Cinematic UniverseThe MCU can say goodbye to Spider-Man.By Cole Blake