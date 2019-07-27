Late last month, we reported that the latest MCU and Spiderman saga installment, Spiderman: Far From Home, was killing it overseas, dominating the box office with a whopping $111 million. And now, its accomplished another success, being the top of the list of all the previous Spiderman movies to accomplish such numbers in the box office. As UPROXX reports, Far From Home has crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, becoming the first Spider-Man movie to accomplish the feat. Though it was never expected to reach the status of Avengers: Endgame, which subsequently ended up to be the highest grossest movie of all time, it's a pretty commendable accolade for the film.

As well as this, it's also “only the second Sony movie to become a member of the billion-dollar club behind the 2012 James Bond entry Skyfall ($1.1 billion),” as reported by the Hollywood Reporter, and the “40th movie [overall] to cross $1 billion and the third release of 2019 to do so behind Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) and Captain Marvel ($1.13 billion), both from Disney and Marvel.” You can see how Far From Home compares to the Spider-Man movies that came before it, in the list below:

1. Spider-Man: Far from Home

2. Spider-Man 3 ($890.9 million)

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming ($880.2 million)

4. Spider-Man ($821.7 million)

5. Spider-Man 2 ($783.8 million)

6. The Amazing Spider-Man ($757.9 million)

7. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($709 million)

8. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse ($375.5 million)