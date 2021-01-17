Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says both versions of Nova, referring to Richard Rider and Sam Alexander, will likely appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

"Timing is relative, right?" he explained in an interview on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "I think I'd been talking about Doctor Strange eight years before that movie came out. So, 'immediate potential' is relative. But clearly, we are not shying away from the cosmic end of storytelling right in the sweet spot of the Nova Corps and Nova himself."

In a separate interview this week with CinemaBlend, Feige discussed his disappointment in how long it's taken to bring the Fantastic Four to the MCU.

When asked if he's "sad" that Tony Stark won't meet Reed Richards on-screen, Feige admitted, "Yes. I mean, there's… you know, as the comics have always done, you inherit the continuity that is the point in time of that ongoing story, and that's where we are. So yes."

Feige added, "I spend more time thinking about being excited about seeing things than I do [spend being] sad about not seeing things."

Fans will definitely be excited to see Nova, whether it's in their own movie or another MCU project.

[Via]