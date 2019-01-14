Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
- Pop CultureMetro Boomin To Appear In "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"Check out a new look at Metro Boomin in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBlack-Led Movies Releasing This YearHollywood is gearing up to make 2023 a monumental year, so here's a look at some anticipated features sure to break the box office.By Michael Lusigi
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Spider-Verse" Gets New ImagesA new Spider-Man Air Jordan 1 is arriving soon.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesThe 1st Trailer For "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One)" Is HereThe first trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) is here.By Cole Blake
- TVIssa Rae Joins 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' Cast As Spider-WomanShe called the opportunity a "dream come true."By Madusa S.
- NumbersPost Malone & Swae Lee Go 12X Platinum With "Sunflower"Post Malone and Swae Lee's 2018 hit "Sunflower" continues to run up the numbers.By Alexander Cole
- Movies"Spider-Man: No Way Home" Will Hit Theatres In DecemberThe third title in the "Spider-Man" series has finally been revealed as "Spider-Man: No Way Home." By Deja Goode
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" Directors Debate Miles Morales' Oscar OutfitThe teen superhero would definitely rock his signature Jordan 1s.By Erika Marie
- MusicPost Malone & Swae Lee's "Sunflower" Was "Spider-Man's" Second ChoiceChildish Gambino's "Redbone" was supposed to be on the soundtrack.By Alex Zidel
- MusicStan Lee's Low-Key "Into The Spider-Verse" Cameos Flew Under The RadarA legend lives on. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSwae Lee Performs "Sunflower" With Two Young Fans In The Streets Of AustraliaSwae makes these fans' dreams come true. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicPost Malone & Swae Lee's "Sunflower" Hits #1 On Billboard Hot 100Another number one single for Post Malone & Swae Lee.By Aron A.