Though Sony and Marvel's Venom, led by Tom Hardy as the titular antihero, wasn't exactly a critical darling, many fans were generally favorable to the beloved character's cinematic debut. So much so that Venom became an instant box-office hit, hinting at a franchise future with the post-credits reveal of Woody Harrelson's Carnage.

Yesterday, Sony came through to drop off the first official trailer of the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage, providing a substantial look at Cletus Kasady both pre-and-post symbiote. Directed by Andy Serkis, himself no stranger to Marvel films, the flick appears to be leaning heavily into the comedic realm -- at least where Venom is concerned. Having now adapted to the symbiote's presence, it would appear that Brock and his alien pal have developed a sort of uneasy chemistry, which appears to be played heavily for laughs.

Yet as they say, laugh now, cry later. While Venom and Brock are busy whipping up culinary extravagance, notorious serial killer Cletus Kasady is in the process of receiving his own symbiotic makeover. And given his murderous past, it's evident that the villain will waste little time in abusing his newfound power. And with Spider-Man stuck in his own cinematic universe, it's up to Brock and Venom to put a stop to the rampaging Carnage before it's too late.

Check out the first official trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and look for that to hit theaters on September 24th.