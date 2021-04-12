No one necessarily pictures ScHoolboy Q following the route of 50 Cent and diving into film and television full-time but clearly, he's keeping his options open. The rapper has been cooking up new music, from what he's been telling fans in recent times but he's had a few other projects up his sleeve including an appearance on Woody Harrelson's upcoming animated series, The Freak Brothers.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Per Deadline, the animated series based on the 1960 cult comic book The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers is being brought to life, with the help of Lionsgate. The show followed three potheads who get smoked out in 1969 then time-travel to the modern-day. The show stars Woody Harrelson who voices Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek, Pete Davidson as Phineas T. Phreakers, John Goodman, and Tiffany Haddish as Kitty.

ScHoolboy Q's role in the show is minimal. The rapper does play an animated version of himself after he ends up cornered by the Freaks. Q's top-tier humor only seems fitting for an adult animated series. Maybe we should've seen this coming after appearing as a turtle in Freddie Gibbs' "Gang Signs" music video.

"When you can do a cartoon about weed, you do it," Davidson said of the series. "Then you wake up the next day and call your team and make sure you weren’t high and this is a real thing.”

Are you excited to see Q in The Freak Brothers?

