50 Cent's accomplishments continue to grow, and though he's largely left the rap game behind, his television empire has been truly impressive to behold. With his upcoming BMF series currently in production, 50 Cent took a moment to announce that he'll be returning to the director's chair to helm the seventh episode of the debut season.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"Oh yeah I’m directing again, you already know," captions Fif, sharing a peek at the screenplay's cover page. "BMF Green Light Gang." From the look of it, the episode he'll be directing is titled "All In The Family," written by executive producer Terri Kop. It's not the first time Fif has stepped behind the camera to call the shots, as he previously directed the sixth season Power episode "Forgot About Dre" in 2019.

It's certainly a good look for Fif, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue to grow as a director throughout the coming years. After all, he has given no indication of slowing down his television output, and should BMF follow Power's example and run for several seasons, there will be plenty of time for the legendary rapper to ply his trade. Those interested in the cinematic arts should pay special attention to "All In The Family" when it eventually airs, as it should be exciting to observe 50's directorial habits and stylistic inclinations.

Check out the big BMF announcement below, and sound off if you're excited to see 50 in the director's chair once again.