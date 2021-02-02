It's been a minute, but it would appear that we're finally about to get the long-awaited collaboration between Freddie Gibbs and ScHoolboy Q. In many ways, the rappers share a few key similarities. For one, they're both excellent lyricists, formidable on wax and boasting solid discographies across the board. And second -- perhaps the thread that truly unified them -- both happen to be part-time comedians, never missing the opportunity to have a laugh on social media.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Now, it would appear the time has come for Freddie and Q to connect, with their upcoming track set to arrive this coming Friday. Though we have yet to receive a title, a teaser from Freddie seems to signify that they'll be sliding into their Aesop's Fables bag with an apparent reference to the Tortoise and the Hare. "Drop a [Rabbit emoji][Turtle emoji] if we should drop this Friday," writes Gibbs, sharing a glimpse at a recent iMessage chat with Q.

"I ono wat u gon be? I kinda wanna be sum bullsHit," writes Q, in an exchange admittedly free of context. "Lokey I wanna be a turtle." "Done deal," replies Gibbs, leading us to wonder as to whether this was the original exchange that sparked the collab in the first place. In any case, it would appear that the track is all set to arrive at the end of the week, and we're more than happy for that. Though Gibbs tends to be relatively prolific in his output, ScHoolboy's can feel appropriately tortoise-esque, with his latest album CrasH Talk having dropped in early 2019 and the subsequent features relatively sparing.

Check out the exchange below, and check back Friday for the new collaboration between Freddie Gibbs and ScHoolboy Q.