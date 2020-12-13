The landscape of hip-hop is ever-changing. The sound has evolved and so have the artists that bring the music to us. On this past weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live, they attempted to shine a light on this fact in a hilarious manner. Questlove guest stars in a sketch where he and Queen Latifah (played by Punkie Johnson) sit across from rappers Guaplord and $mokecheddathaassgetta (Pete Davidson and Timothée Chalamet) and discuss hip-hop.

As expected, Davidson and Chalamet's characters are over the top caricatures of trap hip-hop. They do nail the vibe though, making the sketch even more hilarious. Both Latifah and Questlove are shocked by Guaplord and $mokecheddathaassgetta, although the latter tries to see their side of things. However, before the end of the sketch, Questlove ends up smacking both faux rappers in fury.

“No! You don’t sing like that on a rap record,” Questlove yells as he slaps Davidson while he performs. He then slaps Chalamet as well. “Dumbass, pissing me off," he bellows as the audience spills with laughter. At the end of the sketch, the once mumbling Chalamet reverts back into his suburban self to call his father and ask to be picked up. Check out the sketch below.