It's feeling like a bit of a drought when it comes to ScHoolboy Q news, though such has become the norm for the entire TDE roster. Yet that hasn't stopped fans from collectively eyeing the label, eagerly awaiting the slightest tidbit of new information. More often than not, such information arrives through the artists themselves, and today, the elusive Q took it upon himself to share a status update.

After a fan took a moment to openly ponder just "where the fu*k has ScHoolboy Q been," a question that has been on many a mind since the announcement-and-indefinite-delay of his CrasH Talk follow-up, Q himself decided to step up and clear the air. "Verdansk & studio," he replied, alluding to a pair of his favorite past times -- recording music and playing Call Of Duty.

Interestingly enough, Q has been teased his upcoming body of work for a minute now, having initially implied that he'd be delivering it at some point in 2020. Yet save for Reason, who delivered his New Beginnings album (on which Q held it down as a featured artist) TDE was notably quiet. In October, Q did hint at a potential first-quarter release in 2021, though this latest update suggesting he's still in the studio indicates that we'll be waiting a little bit longer. While that may be disappointing to some, it's refreshing to see Q moving at his own pace, especially in an era where records release at a breakneck pace -- and occasionally to their detriment.

Here's to a new project from ScHoolboy Q whenever he deems it ready. May the studio sessions be productive, and the kill-to-death ratio favorable.