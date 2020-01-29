The Top Dawg Entertainment release schedule is looking positively stacked. With expected drops from Kendrick Lamar,SZA, Ab-Soul, Reason, and the off-chance of Isaiah Rashad coming through, it's hard to imagine a timeline whereupon everybody eats. And yet the itinerary continues to pile on. Last night, HHNM confirmed that ScHoolboy Q took to the stage to announce his plans to drop a brand new solo album at some point this year.

Erik Voake/Getty Images

Taking the stage at London's O2 Academy Brixton, Q revealed that his CrasH Talk follow-up was already in development. "I'ma constantly be here bruh, I'm not lying to you, I swear to God," declares Q. "I'ma drop a whole other album this year, I promise you that. I promise you that, I'm not lying this time! And I'm the most lying-ist muthafucka ever! I'll drop next month. Yeah right. N***a, I'm dropping an album this year, I promise you that."

"I've been working on this album since CrasH Talk came out," he continues. "I been working nonstop. I constantly work because I'm hungry and I love to create. And every time when I come out and I see my fans, it makes me appreciate this shit way more than what it is." Check out his passionate vow below, and sound off below -- do you think Q will ultimately prove to be a man of his word? We hope so, as there's always time for ScHoolboy Q's bleak and unflinching art of storytelling.