venom 2
- Pop CultureWoody Harrelson Transforms Into Carnage In Haunting "Venom" Clip: Watch"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" hits theatres this weekend.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicEminem, Polo G, & Mozzy Collab Confirmed For "Venom 2"Eminem, Mozzy, Polo G, and Skylar Grey appear to have a song on the "Venom 2" soundtrack. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Venom" Sequel Official Title Revealed, Release Delayed"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" won't arrive in 2020, as previously announced. By Aron A.
- Movies"Venom 2" BTS Footage Shows Death-Defying StuntFan-captured "Venom 2" footage finds an unknown character taking a leap of faith, a refreshing dose of practical effects. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Venom 2" BTS Pic Reveals Woody Harrelson As CarnageCletus Kasady lives in Tom Hardy's new behind-the-scenes picture from set of "Venom 2."By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesTom Holland Reportedly In Talks To Cameo In "Venom 2"Sony needs a piece of that radioactive spider-blood. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesFollowing The Success Of "Joker," "Venom 2" May Go For An R-RatingCould "Venom 2" be taking a darker approach?By Cole Blake
- Movies"Venom 2" Will Introduce A Second Marvel Villain Who's Familiar With CarnageCarnage and Shriek go way back.By Chantilly Post
- MoviesCan "Spider-Man" Leaving The MCU Land "Venom 2" An R-Rating?The hype for "Venom 2" is beginning to intensify. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesMichelle Williams Reveals Whether She'll Reprise Role In "Venom" SequelMichelle Williams is excited to be back.By Cole Blake
- Entertainment"Venom 2" Is Currently Seeking A New DirectorWho will bring Eddie Brock and Cletus Kasady's misadventures to life? By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Venom" Officially Has A Sequel In The WorksLet's hope they do a better job with this one. By Brynjar Chapman