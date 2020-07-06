The term "Karen" has grown a life similar to a Barbie — you've got "Sacramento Karen," "Staircase Karen" and everyone's fan-favorite "Officer Karen" for example. Now, it look's like Wiz Khalifa's son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, has found a new breed in the ever-growing trend of white women displaying fake distress: "Party-Pooping Neighbor Karen."



Image: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Wiz took to Twitter to share the encounter, which thankfully falls more on the funny side rather than the previous Karen run-ins we've heard of in recent times. "My son just called the neighbor Karen for tryin to shit [sic] down the party last night," he tweeted yesterday, following up with a proud dad moment by adding "That’s awesome." Sebastian, the 7-year-old child prodigy born to Khalifa and hip-hop vixen Amber Rose, is known for his matter-of-fact outlook on the world, making this interaction both not surprising and hilarious nonetheless. We just wish someone had a camera turned on so we could've got a look at her face when she got called the "K-Word."

Take a look at Wiz Khalifa's original tweet below, along with a few of the best responses people left in his replies: