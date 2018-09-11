Sebastian Taylor Thomaz
- Pop CultureWiz Khalifa Attends Kids Choice Awards With Amber Rose & SebastianWiz Khalifa made an appearance at the Kids Choice Awards with Amber Rose and their son.By Cole Blake
- RandomWiz Khalifa's Son Sebastian Had To Clap Back At A "Karen"While partying for Fourth of July weekend, Wiz Khalifa says his son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, called his neighbor a "Karen" for trying to shut down their party.By Keenan Higgins
- GramWiz Khalifa's Son Bash Does "Out West" Challenge With A Straight FaceWiz Khalifa's son Sebastian "Bash" Thomaz attempted the #OutWestChallenge while keeping a straight face the entire time.By Lynn S.
- GramWiz Khalifa & Amber Rose's Son Bash Is So Big NowWiz Khalifa's son Sebastian, nicknamed Bash, is growing up before our very eyes.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsWiz Khalifa, Amber Rose & AE Are The Coolest Parents At Bash's B-DayWiz Khalifa, Amber Rose & Alexander Edwards all come together for Bash's 7th birthday party.By Noah C
- GramAmber Rose Shows Close-Up Look At Her Huge Forehead TattooAmber Rose's boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards also got new ink on his forehead.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureAmber Rose Debuts Massive Forehead TattooAmber Rose was spotted with a new forehead tattoo of her sons names, Bash and Slash, and fans are mad disappointed.By Lynn S.
- GramAmber Rose Shares Sweet Photo Of Sebastian Embracing His Little Brother Slash ElectricSo cute. By Chantilly Post
- GramAmber Rose's Son Sebastian Spends Quality Time Dancing With A.E.Sebastian's still dancing. By Chantilly Post
- GramWiz Khalifa's Son Met Roddy Ricch & It Was The "Best Day Of His Life"Bash is living the dream.By Alex Zidel
- GramAmber Rose & Wiz Khalifa's Son Shows Off Some Serious Dance MovesDon't let Bash challenge you to a dance-off.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsAmber Rose Receives Loving Birthday Message From Alexander EdwardsParenthood and birthday celebrations all in one.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWiz Khalifa Swoons Over His Son's Baseball SkillsWiz Khalifa and Amber Rose support their son, Bash, during his baseball game. By Sandra E
- MusicWiz Khalifa Makes History & Releases A Song On An Oreo CookieWiz Khalifa is working with his son Sebastian on the new Oreo campaign.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAmber Rose Calls Wiz Khalifa's Girlfriend Winnie Harlow "A F**king Sweetheart"Amber Rose is a fan of Wiz Khalifa's new boo. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Freaks Out After Her Wiz Khalifa Engagement Ring Gets StolenAmber planned to pass the ring along to her son.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWiz Khalifa & Amber Rose's Son Bash Just Made His First Vlog On YouTubeBash takes us through his first day of kindergarten.By Alex Zidel