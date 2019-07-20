For most of 2019, Wendy Williams's name was dragged through the media. The news of her divorce from her estranged husband Kevin Hunter was revealed along with rumors that he'd impregnated his longtime mistress. Williams lived in a sober living residence, took a break from hosting her show to get her personal life in order, and was ridiculed on social media by celebrities and the public alike. Many believed that the experience would cause Williams to shift her often scathing remarks on her talk show, but the gossip queen is back in her groove and is as biting as ever.

It's been formally announced that Diddy will be returning with another season of Making The Band, and former cast member and Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day has had a few words for her former label-head. Aubrey has made repeated claims that Diddy abandoned Danity Kane, verbally abused group members, and dropped them without warning.

Wendy discussed the controversy on a recent episode of her show, beginning by calling Aubrey the "Beyoncé of Danity Kane." That was a warm opening, but within seconds the tide turned. "Aubrey, you know I like you, but I'm calling it like I see it," Williams said. "You're more successful at reality TV than you are with music. I don't know one Aubrey or Danity [Kane] song and that's real. Do you? Clap if you do." There were only a few audience members who responded before Williams went on to list the reality television shows Aubrey's been cast in.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"So, she's good at that, but maybe not so much with the singing," Williams continued. "Listen, Aubrey, sour grapes. He might not have finished with Danity Kane but maybe that's because you all thought you were bigger than you really were and you weren't listening to the master. Like I said before: Lil Kim was created by Puffy. She's a legend and an icon. Faith Evans. Mary J. Blige. Biggie Smalls. Janelle Monae. French Montana. Machine Gun Kelly. Where do you wanna go with this Aubrey? Get your facts."

Aubrey caught wind of Williams's words and made the talk show host an offer. "Ma, u got so much to say when I’m not sitting in front of you, why don’t you be a real one and run your mouth like this face to face. I dare you. I’ll clear my f*cking calendar. 😘"