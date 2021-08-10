Ever since quarantine restrictions were lifted and outside opened up for concerts and public gatherings, the U.S. has seen an increase in violence. The latest tragedy to occur took place in Lafayette, Louisiana over the weekend following a concert featuring Baton Rouge rapper Webbie. According to several reports, Webbie performed at The District nightclub without incident, but as patrons were gathered outside, an argument erupted between two groups.

Details regarding what specifically set off the conflict are unclear, but police claimed that the two parties began shooting. Over 100 bullets and casings were located at the scene.

The Acadiana Advocate reported that an officer at the scene attempted to approach one of the groups they believed were involved before being shot at. The officer did return fire and wasn't injured in the exchange. However, a woman was hurt and suffered non-life-threatening injuries while a man was shot and killed. Police haven't arrested any suspects and no persons of interest have been named at the time of this publication.

Approximately 20 cars remained in the parking lot and many of the vehicles were struck in the crossfire. "There were several parties shooting at each other across the parking lot," spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said. "There was an active shooting going on before the officer basically engaged them. The whole parking lot is a crime scene."

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking the public for helping in this case. This isn't the first instance of a shooting at a Webbie concert ad the rapper has yet to address the tragedy.

