lousiana
- CrimeWebbie Concert Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured: ReportViolence erupted outside of the venue and police are attempting to piece together what happened.By Erika Marie
- CrimeLouisiana Man, Sentenced To Life In Prison For Selling $20 Of Weed, Finally FreedA man in Louisiana who received a life sentence for selling $20 worth of marijuana has finally been released.By Cole Blake
- RandomLouisiana Principal Requires Prom Dress Photos For ApprovalOne Louisiana principal might have taken it too far in regards to the school's prom dress etiquette. By Dominiq R.
- MusicNBA Youngboy's Mugshot Surfaces Online, Confirming His Arrest In Baton RougeNBA Youngboy's mugshot helps in explaining his current plight behind bars.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBlack High School Student Scores $3.7 Million Dollars Worth Of ScholarshipsHard work and dedication in the flesh. By Aida C.
- MusicNBA Youngboy Plans Move Back To Baton Rouge, Spurning Lil Boosie's WarningSpeculation builds up over NBA Youngboy's return home.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMan In Jail After Designating January 2nd As "Kill Cops Day"A man's social media threats led law enforcement to his other crimes.By Milca P.
- MusicKevin Gates Denies Beefing With NBA Youngboy, "Loves Him To Death"Kevin Gates is a God-fearing man who doesn't want beef with no one, much less his "brother" NBA Youngboy.By Devin Ch
- SportsKevin Gates Invokes God, Says Colin Kaepernick "Should Have Stood Palms Up”Kevin Gates invokes "his imperial majesty" God, in his Colin Kaepernick hot take.By Devin Ch