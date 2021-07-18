Isaiah Stokes, who plays the character Mozzy in Power, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in Queens, New York, back in February. In addition to being charged with murder in the second degree, a grand jury is hitting Stokes with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The D.A.'s office alleges that Stokes killed 37-year-old Tyrone Jones on Feb. 7. Surveillance footage reportedly shows the actor approaching Jones' car and firing 11 shots into the vehicle.



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” D.A. Melinda Katz said in a statement. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.”

In addition to his performance on Power, Stokes has appeared in episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Boardwalk Empire, The Americans, Blue Bloods, and The Mysteries of Laura, and others. He also makes music on the side under the name I$AIAH.

Stokes faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan was recently renewed for a second season, ahead of its debut later this year.

