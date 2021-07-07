The President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, has been killed. According to multiple sources, including CNN and Al Jazeera, Moise was assassinated at his home overnight when he was shot dead by unidentified attackers in what has been described as an "inhuman and barbaric act."

"The President was injured and succumbed to those injuries," said interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph on Wednesday. Moise's wife was also injured and she is reportedly receiving medical attention.

There has been a surge in politically charged violence in Haiti over the last few weeks as the country faces a growing humanitarian crisis. The 53-year-old Moise was a Haiti native who entered office in February 2017.



John Moore/Getty Images

According to a press release shared by the Haitian Embassy of Canada, the attack happened at approximately 1 AM and some of the killers were speaking Spanish. The embassy announced that it would be closed today because of security concerns.

In Joseph's statement, the acting Prime Minister announced that the security situation had been under control despite gunshots being heard in the capital following the attack. The Dominican Republic also reportedly closed its border with Haiti as a result of the assassination.

As more information is revealed, we will update this article.

[via]