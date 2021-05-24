Though his music might not always reflect it, Drake has always been one to respect the bars. He's certainly proved his own prowess in that department on songs like the more recent "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," his YMCMB reunion "Seeing Green," and the all-too-often forgotten "Omerta."

It stands to reason that the 6ix God would be in the know regarding the game's elite lyricists, and evidently, he's recently had one on steady rotation over the course of this past weekend. In between working on his upcoming Certified Lover Boy and taking home Artist Of The Decade at the Billboard Music Awards, Drizzy was diving deep into Mach Hommy's brand new album Pray For Haiti, the rapper's first Griselda release since 2016's Haitian Body Odor.

In a recent IG story caught by HipHopDX, Drizzy repped Mach Hommy's Pray For Haiti standout "Folie A Deux," featuring Westside Gunn and Keisha Plum. For whatever reason, Drake's display of taste seemed to catch some fans off guard, with some taking to Twitter to voice their surprise. On the other hand, others acknowledged that Drake's appreciation for underground hip-hop has been well documented. Either way, the story caught the eye of Hommy's collaborator Earl Sweatshirt, who co-signed it with a retweet on his page.

It's not the first time Drizzy has repped Westside Gunn's Griselda label, having praised the Buffalo crew during a Rap Radar interview. In addition, he also worked with Benny The Butcher on a yet-to-be-released track, which may or may not be appearing on Certified Lover Boy. Check out his Mach Hommy-appreciation post below, and sound off if you think Drake should connect with the well-respected lyricist at some point in the future.