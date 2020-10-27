At the end of last month, it was reported that Kanye Westintended on building a futuristic city in Haiti, taking after Akon's plans in Senegal. The rap legend had taken a trip to meet with the President of Haiti, being embraced by the community with open arms. It turns out that the rumors were correct because, today, Kanye confirmed that he was moving forward with his plan.

Taking to Twitter, the Presidential candidate said that he is working with the Haitian government to build a new city in the country.

"Just to be CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to make a transformational INVESTMENT to bring JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Build a new « CITY OF THE FUTURE » in a very beautiful country," wrote Kanye.

He didn't offer much more details about his talks with Haiti but, if this is anything like the Yeezy compounds that he's built in Wyoming and Atlanta, the Haiti project could include an extensive farm-to-table initiative. Kanye continues to show off the hard work he's done in Atlanta, especially with the Yeezy Christian Academy, which could also make an appearance in Haiti. This is all speculation but these are things that Ye has been putting his heart into recently.

This weekend, Kanye spoke with Joe Rogan for three-hours on the host's podcast. You can read about that here, and check out everyone's reactions on Twitter here.