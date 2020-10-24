For months now, fans have been clamoring for a long-form interview between Joe Rogan and Kanye West. Rogan has one of the biggest podcasts in the world and has interviewed big-name celebrities, athletes, musicians, and even politicians like Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard. Now that Kanye is running to become President Of The United States, West has been jonesing for a chance to get on the Joe Rogan Experience, and on Friday, it finally happened as Rogan posted a photo of the two in the studio.

Rogan teased that the podcast would be released today as of 1 PM Eastern Standard Time and as we all expected, Rogan made good on his promise. The podcaster and hip-hop legend sat down for a conversation that lasted three hours and there will certainly be some gems to pick up on from this whole thing. For those interested, the entire podcast can be found in the YouTube video, below.

"Oh yeah we did! Dropping tomorrow at 12pm Texas time. Beyond my expectations, and I think people are going to have a much better understanding and appreciation of how this man thinks. I really enjoyed talking to him, and we had a lot of fun. @kanyewest," Rogan wrote on Instagram following their interview.

This is a massive movement that fans have been waiting ages for, which means this could very well be Rogan's most viewed podcast yet. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you even more content related to the interview.