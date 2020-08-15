Pull up a seat because Kanye West has a few things to say. Ye said himself that he's giving the world "Another twitter tirade before bedtime," and with 26 stream of consciousness tweets, he's not too far off. He posted a photo of more Yeezy prototypes and an image of a snake with the caption, "Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why ... I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis." He weighed his rocker options by writing, "Guns n Roses or Nirvana, both my favorite" and shared his plans for an eco-village.

In his sketch, Kanye revealed that the village would also be a "children's ranch" that would help mothers and families. "Programming includes therapy (multi-disciplinary) & education (entrepreneurship, parenting, personal dev.)," an image reads. "Offer stipends, childcare, and career opportunities."

He also showed the plans for education and helping children with rehoming programs along with lessons about music, art, ecology, and stem. There were also ideas regarding "farm to table" initiatives and "access to well care" that includes healthcare, holistic prevention, and emotional intelligence. It looks as if Ye is trying to change the world while also revealing some of his presidential policies. Check out a few of his posts below.