It's time for a bit of travel for Kanye West. The music mogul has been demanding attention over the last few weeks as he's made it his mission to redefine contracts in the industry. West has dominated Twitter, his favorite social media platform, by sharing photos of his fashion collections in-between screenshots of entertainment executives. He's taking a brief break from his tweetstorm and has made his way to Haiti as he was spotted arriving at the airport by paparazzi.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Ye hasn't shared why he's visiting the Caribbean, but reports have stated that Kanye has met with the Haitian President cz during his visit. Haiti’s Tourism Ministry also reportedly stated that Kanye West toured a plant breeding facility and Daily Mail shared that he was seen speaking with U.S. Open tennis champion Naomi Osaka. Yet, on social media, people have shared videos that state Kanye West revealed he planned on building a city.

Just last week, West was photographed in Jamaica sans a mask, causing a social media uproar. Kanye faceda accusations of not exercising proper protection while traveling, but this time around he was masked up.