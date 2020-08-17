Kanye West just had a vision, sharing it with the world on Twitter.

As he was scrolling through TikTok with his daughter, he realized that a lot of the content is inappropriate for children. While Donald Trump is fighting to ban the app, Kanye wants to modify it to make it more suitable for child protection. He said that he would like to make the necessary changes, working with TikTok on a new version.

"A VISION JUST CAME TO ME... JESUS TOK," wrote Kanye on Twitter. "I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY."

He went on to explain what sort of features the app would have and how it would help keep kids safe and away from any harmful content.

"WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD IN JESUS NAME AMEN," he concluded.

Being one of the world's greatest visionaries, creating a dome-concept public housing concept and helping shape the future through his Yeezy brand.

In addition to this, Kanye is also still planning to run for President of the United States this year, being added to the ballot today in Utah.

Do you think a Christian-monitored TikTok is a good idea?