TikTok reportedly plans to sue President Donald Trump, following the President's announcement of an executive order that will ban the platform from the United States.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The company will argue that they were given no chance to defend themselves following the order. "It's based on pure speculation and conjecture," a source tells NPR. "The order has no findings of fact, just reiterates rhetoric about China that has been kicking around."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the ban will be implemented for the benefit of national security. The executive order claims TikTok, which is a Chinese company, "automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users."

Trump has not commented on the lawsuit, but White House spokesman Judd Deere, in response, said "The Administration is committed to protecting the American people from all cyber-related threats to critical infrastructure, public health and safety, and our economic and national security."

Officials from TikTok responded to the order in a recent statement:"We are shocked by the recent Executive Order, which was issued without any due process," the company said. "For nearly a year, we have sought to engage with the US government in good faith to provide a constructive solution to the concerns that have been expressed. What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses."

[Via]