U.S. marshals in Clifton Township, Michigan have arrested an alleged suspect in the October 2020 shooting that took place at 2 Chainz’s Members Only lounge in northeast Atlanta. One individual was shot and killed during the incident.

24-year-old Malik Payne is facing charges of felony murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon for the killing of security worker Caleb Culbreath.

Payne allegedly shot Culbreath in the chest during an argument over admission cost at approximately 2:00 AM ET. Culbreath was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital shortly afterward.



Dimitrios Kambouris /Getty Images

Back in April, less than seven months after the first shooting, another pair of security guards were shot during a drive-by after the employees kicked the assailants out of the venue. Both guards were taken to the hospital and survived their injuries, but no suspects have been arrested at this time.

Members Only is reportedly also owned by Snoop Dogg in partnership with 2 Chainz. It bills itself as “Atlanta’s exclusive VIP lounge for the city’s socialites and elite professionals.” Those who wish to have VIP access to the venue must apply for membership on the lounge's website, which advertises access to "exclusive private performances, a secluded lounging area, priority access to events and ticket purchases, Member’s Only swag and 2 Chainz branded merchandise."

[Via]