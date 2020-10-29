The Atlanta news outlet AJC has confirmed that a fatal shooting transpired at the Members Only Lounge, a nightclub owned by 2 Chainz, in Northeast Atlanta. It has been reported the police officers arrived at the scene at approximately 2:20 a.m, where they found an employee, identified as twenty-seven-year-old Jonesboro man Caleb Culbreath, had been shot in the chest. Though he was taken to the Grady Memorial Hospital, he ultimately did not survive his injury.

In an emailed statement, Atlanta police officer Steve Avery assessed the situation. "Preliminary investigation indicated that a dispute arose over admission fees to the nightclub and the victim was shot,” he revealed. "Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.” It is unclear as to whether the Culbreath and his shooter had a history, and as of now, no arrests have been made.

The shooting marks the first to have occurred at the Members Only Lounge, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary milestone in March. 2 Chainz originally opened the club in 2018, announcing it to be an “Exclusive VIP Lounge for the city’s Socialites and Elite Professionals.” Those interested in becoming members must fill out a sign-up form on the official website right here. At this time, 2 Chainz has yet to comment on the incident.

The AJC confirms that Culbreath's death was the 117th homicide to have occurred in Atlanta this year.

