Many musicians have seen further success from crossing over to film, and 2 Chainz is next in line to make the transition. The rapper is slated to make his cinematic acting debut in The Enforcer, an upcoming crime thriller starring Antonio Banderas and Kate Bosworth.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 2 Chainz will star as a crime kingpin, with little additional details having been revealed so far. Meanwhile, Kate Bosworth will depict a femme fatale crime boss and Antonio Banderas will play the titular character. Richard Hughes -- who previously helmed Varsity Blues, Point Break, and Patriot Games -- is set to direct. The report also indicates that he's currently marketing the movie to be a part of this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Enforcer will be released under production company Millennium Media. “The Enforcer is a high stakes action film that the cast will absolutely thrive in, masterfully bringing their characters to life through this suspenseful script," said the company's vice president, Jonathan Yunger.

In addition to picking up film roles, 2 Chainz is still going hard in the rap game. Earlier this year, he featured on Yung Bleu's "Baddest" with Chris Brown. He also linked back up with frequent collaborator, Bangladesh, for upcoming music.

Last year saw two major releases from the "Rule the World" rapper. His sixth studio album, So Help Me God! was released in November of 2020. In February of 2020, he collaborated with his T.R.U. label mates for the drop of No Face No Case.

[via]