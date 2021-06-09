Yung Bleu claims that his upcoming star-studded single is going to be our summer anthem. The new single, titled "Baddest," features 2 Chainz and Chris Brown, and given the fact that it drops on Friday, June 11, we'll be finding out very soon. The "You’re Mines Still" singer took to social media to promote his new single earlier today, excitedly announcing the drop along with a snippet of the song on his Instagram.

2 Chainz showed his support on Instagram as well sharing, "This shit right here is a vibe. Toni happy to be apart of it @bleuvandross @chrisbrownofficial @hitmaka dropping FRIDAY."

The song is produced by Hitmaka, who has credits for other summer bangers such as “1942” by G-Eazy featuring Yo Gotti, YBN Nahmir and PnB Rock’s “I Like Girls” featuring Lil Skies.

After landing a feature from Drake on “You’re Mines Still” in December 2020, r'n'b-rap singer Yung Bleu has been riding the wave of the success to make big connections across the industry. His newest collaboration with 2 Chainz and Chris Brown is only a glimmer of what Yung Bleu has in the works.

In March, the singer posed in the studio with Grammy award-winning singer H.E.R. More recently, Chloe Bailey from Chloe and Halle posted a cover of the radio-favorite love song, that ultimately led to Yung Bleu linking up with the singer for a studio collaboration in May. Yung Bleu has also posted a flick with Kelahni, captioning the photo, “Dinner with gang @kehlani! Big sounds," suggesting the “Distraction” singer will add to his impressive lineup of features from some of the hottest female singers, too.

"Baddest" will be released everywhere on Friday at midnight. Preview the song below, and let us know if you're hype for the release.