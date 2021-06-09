As seen on 2017's Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and the Lebron James exec-produced Rap or Go to the League, 2 Chainz has been quietly pumping out quality projects for years. Now, less than eight months removed from his sixth studio album So Help Me God!, 2 Chainz is apparently already gearing up to release even more music.

The Atlanta artist and label executive recently hit Instagram to tease an upcoming collaboration with acclaimed veteran producer Bangladesh. Tentatively titled "Judgement Day," the unreleased song would mark 2 Chainz's first Bangladesh-produced track since "Dope Peddler," a standout track from his debut album Based on a T.R.U. Story in 2012.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In the hazy Instagram teaser, 2 Chainz and Bangladesh can be seen smoking and rocking out to the unreleased track. The beat sounds like it could have world cultural roots, and considering Bangladesh's penchant for flipping obscure samples, listening to the full beat will undoubtedly be a treat. Some of 2 Chainz's bars are also teased during the clip, as you can hear him rapping, "I sold them bags in Atlanta/I can get picked out a line-up/you now the chick is way finer/they wanna know where I find her/you know that this is designer/you know your n*ggas vagina (P*ssy!)/how you gon' understand me/ You know you ain't from the street."

"Me and @bangladeshproductions just cooked dis one up ' JUDGEMENT DAY,'" 2 Chainz writes in the caption. Give the snippet a listen below and let us know if you're holding out hope that this track makes the cut for ColleGrove 2.