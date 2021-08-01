Saturday, 19-year-old Anthony Barajas died after being shot during a screening of the The Forever Purge film at a California movie theater. Barajas was attending the film with 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich when they were both shot in the head at a theater in Corona, Ca.

It was when the film ended that theater employees found Barajas and Goodrich with gunshot wounds. While Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene, Barajas was rushed to a hospital and placed on life support. Authorities say he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

On Twitter, a friend shared that the well-known TikTok star with nearly one million followers on the platform was "wheeled down an ‘honor walk’ where he would ultimately donate his organs so others may live.”

“I want to thank everyone who lifted Anthony in prayer,” said Malik Earnest in a post. “The injuries to his brain were irreparable.”

According to Corona police Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis, the suspect, 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez, acted alone without any indication that he knew either victim.

“It was completely unprovoked and the victims were shot without any kind of prior contact,” Kouroubacalis said.

On Friday, Jimenez appeared in court after being charged with murder for Goodrich's death and attempted murder in Barajas' case.

Police are now working with Riverside county prosecutors to bring about a second murder count against Jimenez.