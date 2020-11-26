Sometimes, even an unfortunate situation can yield a positive result. For Boosie Badazz, who remains in recovery following a gunshot wound to the leg, that proved to be the case in the shape of a surprising reunion. From the sound of it, Boosie recently received a visit from his former friend and collaborator Webbie, with whom he previously linked on beloved tracks like "Smoking On Purple" and the "Wipe Me Down Remix." Unfortunately, their relationship went on to take a turn for the worst, to the point where Boosie informed his fans in March that he was no longer accepting questions about Webbie, period.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

While many wondered if the pair would ever manage to reconcile their differences, it would appear that a major step forward has been taken in that direction. Boosie recently hit up Twitter to reveal that Webbie had actually pulled up to pay a visit, making sure to show some appreciation to his former collaborator. "My Ni*ga Webbie Pulled Up On Me That’s Love..." he writes, though he didn't specify anything further about the nature of their reunion. Still, it's a welcome sight to behold, given that the pair were exchanging shots on social media only a few months back.

Naturally, many of Boosie's fans were excited to see the pair once again breaking bread, especially after this year brought much negativity. Between this latest revelation and the fact that Jeezy and Gucci Mane were also able to squash their beef after fifteen years, perhaps there's reason to be optimistic moving forward. We can only hope that Boosie and Webbie are able to build upon this new foundation, and who knows -- perhaps we'll see them picking up where they left off, a little late but still more than welcome.