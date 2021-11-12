As the trial date approaches for Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's shooting case, conversations regarding the July 2020 incident have once again taken center stage. There have been thousands of articles written about this event in addition to the numerous social media posts, debates, and fights over who shot Megan. She has publicly accused her former friend, Lanez, of being the person responsible, but there are many others in the industry who do not believe she is telling the truth.

According to reports, Megan was shot in the foot while sitting in a car with her ex-best friend Kelsey Nicole, Lanez, and a bodyguard. Kelsey has not publicly given her side of the story, but some have accused her of being in cahoots with Lanez.

Wack 100 is adding his thoughts to the discussion and appeared on Clubhouse. In a clip shared online, Wack is heard speaking about whether or not Megan was really shot because she walked backward with her hands in the air when police arrived at the scene. He initially denied that she was truly injured until someone else verified that Megan underwent surgery.

He also speculated about Lanez rejecting a plea deal, stating that if the Canadian artist took the deal, he would have been deported. Additionally, Wack made it clear that he does not believe that Lanez shot Megan at all and he doesn't think that Megan was shot in the foot. Listen to him explain his position below.