After a year and a half of speculation, rumors, and "sources" divulging what allegedly occurred back in July 2020, Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion will have their day in court. The former friends were once posting their escapades online but after Megan was shot in the foot outside of a Kylie Jenner party, there was a great divide.

Megan famously accused Lanez of being the person who pulled the trigger while he adamantly denied that he was responsible. Also inside of the vehicle during the time of the shooting were Megan's ex-best friend Kelsey Nicole and reportedly another person.

Today (November 3), news circulated that after talks of a potential plea deal, Lanez's attorneys could not agree on terms so they would be going to trial. We reported on the news much like dozens of other outlets, including XXL. On Twitter, they wrote, "JUST IN: Tory Lanez unable to reach plea deal in alleged Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, will have to give live testimony. He is facing nearly 23 years in prison." The tweet caught Lanez's attention and he wanted to set the record straight.

"The wording of this is amazingly inaccurate . I wasn’t 'UNABLE' to do anything," he said. "They offered what they offered so I wouldn’t goto TRIAL and I DECLINED , It’s very simple ... and no I will not be giving any live testimony please report real news and accurate facts . ciao." He added that he has been trying to walk a straighter path.

"Truly been staying out the way and becoming more of a positive person to myself and others .... allow me to continue. That’s all I ask." Check it out below.



Twitter