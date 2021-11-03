Tory Lanez remains on bail in the case surrounding the assault of Megan Thee Stallion, though a court date is looming near. According to The Shade Room, a judge set a date for Tory Lanez's preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning. The rapper will be heading to court to face a judge in mid-December.



Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Prosecutors and the rapper's attorneys were present at the hearing this morning. The judge ordered that the Daystar rapper appears in person for the hearing. It's said that several witnesses from July 2020 will be providing testimonies at this time regarding injuries Megan Thee Stallion sustained from the shooting. It's unclear which witnesses will take the stand, nor has it been determined whether Megan would be present for the hearing. Kathy Ta, one of the lead prosecutors, said that she estimates it'll take roughly 90 minutes.

Since the shooting occurred, Tory Lanez has stated on numerous occasions that he's innocent. Earlier this year, rumors began floating around that he had been arrested and jailed after a series of mysterious messages on social media. One of them read, "It's been real." The rapper later denied that he was in custody but reports emerged shortly after revealing that he was discussing a plea deal. However, it was outlined that there's no agreement on a deal by Dec. 3rd, the rapper would have to head to a preliminary hearing. Given that a date for the preliminary hearing was set for mid-December during today's hearing, it looks like Tory's preparing for a lengthy legal battle ahead.

