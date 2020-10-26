Ty Dolla $ign is one of the more underappreciated artists in the game. While he's definitely got tons of worldwide recognition throughout his career, much of his relevancy among music listeners comes from his feature work.

Announcing that his new album, titled Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, would be a celebration of his ability to collaborate with just about anybody for a dope turn-out, the singer/songwriter/rapper released the body of work last week.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

The project features only a handful of solo records, placing an emphasis on Ty's work with artists like Kanye West, Thundercat, Nicki Minaj, Kid Cudi, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Future, and more.

Given the number of features on the album, you would expect some big numbers from his first week of sales. However, much like his other full-length releases, it looks like people are still sleeping -- to an extent at least.

According to Hits Daily Double, Ty Dolla $ign is only projected to move 35-45K equivalent album units of Featuring Ty Dolla $ign in the seven days following its release.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, the album that's looking to steal the top spot on the Billboard 200 is Luke Combs' latest project. The country superstar is looking at anywhere between 85-100K sales in his first week.

Have you listened to Ty Dolla $ign's new album yet and, if so, what did you think of it?

