mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ty Dolla $ign Gets Seductive With "Nothing Like Your Exes"

Alexander Cole
October 25, 2020 10:06
564 Views
21
0
Image via Ty Dolla $ignImage via Ty Dolla $ign
Image via Ty Dolla $ign

Nothing Like Your Exes
Ty Dolla $ign

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Ty Dolla $ign's new project is full of vibes.


Ty Dolla $ign is one of the most sought-after artists out there when it comes to features and songwriting. He has proven himself to be a tour de force in the r&b space and with his new album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, he certainly brought some of those signature vibes that he has made himself known for. One of the standouts on the album is the track "Nothing Like Your Exes," which brings a certain level of toxicity to the Fall season.

In this track, Ty Dolla $ign attempts to woo a woman by showing her how much different he is from her exes. It leads to an extremely seductive track with lyrics that will be perfect for your Sunday slow jam playlists.

You can stream the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

See that you pull up alone (Up alone)
All in the club with no panties on (Panties on)
You ain't gotta check your phone
He don't know what he got at home

Ty Dolla $ign
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  0
  564
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ty Dolla $ign Featuring Ty Dolla $ign nothing like your exes new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ty Dolla $ign Gets Seductive With "Nothing Like Your Exes"
21
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject