Ty Dolla $ign Gets Seductive With "Nothing Like Your Exes"

Ty Dolla $ign is one of the most sought-after artists out there when it comes to features and songwriting. He has proven himself to be a tour de force in the r&b space and with his new album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, he certainly brought some of those signature vibes that he has made himself known for. One of the standouts on the album is the track "Nothing Like Your Exes," which brings a certain level of toxicity to the Fall season.

In this track, Ty Dolla $ign attempts to woo a woman by showing her how much different he is from her exes. It leads to an extremely seductive track with lyrics that will be perfect for your Sunday slow jam playlists.

You can stream the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

See that you pull up alone (Up alone)

All in the club with no panties on (Panties on)

You ain't gotta check your phone

He don't know what he got at home