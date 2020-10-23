Ty Dolla $ign's "Featuring Ty Dolla $ign" Boasts Vocals From Kanye, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Kehlani

With the caliber of features that Ty Dolla $ign has lined up on his third studio album, it's doesn't surprise anyone that he needed 25 tracks to make his mark. The Los Angeles native is known for adding his flavor to others' songs, so he aptly titled his album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The award-winning artist explained his stamp in the industry and motivation behind creating music.

"My approach to music has always been about frequencies, emotions and energy," Ty said on Instagram. "When I collaborate, whether it’s for my project or someone else’s, it’s always about marrying frequencies. When I create a project and have artists featured on my songs, I don’t pick who the hottest artist is or what’s going to get the most streams, I choose which artist’s frequency is going to work best on the song. I use featured artists with the same precision that I would use any instrument."

The singer added that he has a little something for everyone on his current project. Features include looks from Kid Cudi, Post Malone, Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Quavo, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Mustard, Jhené Aiko, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Tish Hyman, 6LACK, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex. Stream Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and drop your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Status

3. Temptations feat. Kid Cudi

4. Serpentwithfeet Interlude

5. Spicy feat. Post Malone

6. Track 6 feat. Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, and Thundercat

7. Freak feat. Quavo

8. Double R feat. Lil Durk

9. Expensive feat. Nicki Minaj

10. Burna Boy Interlude

11. Tyrone 2021 feat. Big Sean

12. It’s Still Free TC

13. Real Life feat. Roddy Ricch and Mustard

14. Nothing Like Your Eyes

15, By Yourself feat. Jhené Aiko and Mustard

16. Universe feat. Kehlani

17. Lift Me Up feat. Future and Young Thug

18. Time Will Tell

19. Dr. Sebi

20. Powder Blue feat. Gunna

21. Everywhere

22. Slow It Down

23. Your Turn feat. Musiq Soulchild, Tish Hyman, and 6LACK

24. Return

25. Ego Death feat. Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex