Nicki Minaj has been making something of a comeback in recent months, first teaming up with artists like Lil Baby, Coi Leray, and Fivio Foreign to craft hits like "Do We Have A Problem?" "Blick Blick," and "We Go Up," and now, dropping off a trailer for her upcoming six-episode docuseries.

The mother of one shared the big news on Thursday (July 28), also teasing that the project will be dropping "SOONER THAN [WE] THINK."

"I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work," Minaj told the Barbz. "As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support. @bronstudios."

In the hours since the trailer arrived, the "Barbie Dreams" hitmaker has been trending on Twitter (alongside Beyoncé, who delivered her long-awaited RENAISSANCE project at midnight) as fan reactions continue to pour in.

"Nicki Minaj is giving us six years' worth of footage in her upcoming documentary, wow," one user wrote.

Others added, "4 songs, 'Freaky Girl' in 2 weeks, documentary, Rolling Loud performance, Young Money reunion and VMAs. Nicki Minaj is working!!!" and "Nicki Minaj coming with a documentary and Rihanna is still hibernating. I'm logging out till she does something. Ciao."

During an Instagram Live session, the Trinidadian rapper revealed that fans will see footage of her birthing experience with Papa Bear on their screens at home, as well as plenty of other intimate moments from her career.

Check out more Twitter reactions below