There are wild celebrity fan bases, and then there's the Barbz – Nicki Minaj's most loyal ride or dies, who have gotten the rapper in trouble from time to time with their wild antics.

If you haven't already heard, the Queen of Rap is headlining London's Wireless Festival today (July 10), and her fans showed out in numbers, some of them even jumping over gates and barriers to ensure they got a prime spot in the crowd.

On Saturday, July 9th, the mother of one let her fans know that she had arrived in the U.K. on Instagram, sharing a series of private jet snaps that see her wearing little more than knee-high black boots, an oversized t-shirt, sunglasses, and a red and blonde wig.

"Here go some haterade get ya thirst quenched," she wrote in the caption, dropping off lyrics from her 2018 Queen track, "Chun-Li." She continued, "Styled on'm in this Burberry trench."





After that, she shared a video of her strutting across the pavement after hopping off her private jet. "I'm in the UKAAAAYYYYYY. Just touch down in ah di G5. You know I'm buzzin like a bee hive," she rhymed.

Ahead of her performance, the "Barbie Dreams" lyricist hopped on IG Live to ask her 197M followers to send in their song requests, and at the same time, she addressed pregnancy rumours that have been floating around online.

"Oh, I did mean to tweet this: 'I'm not fat, y'all, I'm pregnant," she said, sparking mad hysteria with the apparent announcement, though she quickly backtracked and clarified that she meant to say she was "fat, not pregnant" – read more about that here, and check out the Barbz wild Wireless Fest antics in the video below.



