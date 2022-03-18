Coi Leray & Nicki Minaj Strut Their Stuff In The “Blick Blick” Music Video: Watch

Did Nicki come through with the verse of the year?

Nicki Minaj and Coi Leray are enjoying their moment in the spotlight. This New Music Friday, the Queen of rap delivered her self-proclaimed “verse of the year” on her collaboration with the 24-year-old – “Blick Blick.”

Hours after dropping the nearly three-minute-long single, the girls have returned with a bright-coloured music video that finds them shooting paintball guns in ‘90s-inspired outfits in between takes of the Massachusetts-born lyricist performing choreography and shaking her booty.

As Rap-Up notes, during a Q&A on Twitter, Leray revealed what it was like for her to work with Minaj on the project. “She arrived early. She stayed on set for 12 hours and did a scene with me in the cold,” the “Anxiety” singer shared. “She had her family there with here in her trailer holding her down. And In front of that camera, she’s a fu*king natural. Really that bitch in real life.”

As you may already know, features from the mother of one are in high demand these days. Earlier this month, we saw some scuffles break out online after other artists spoke out on their disappointment in not having worked with The Pink Print hitmaker yet, which even earned one of them a block from her idol.

Ultimately, the reason that the 39-year-old opted to work with Leray was her unique flow. “Did Coi body that or did Coi body that?” she asked her Twitter followers. “I was in love with her verse the second I heard it. No way I wasn’t stealing her outro flow.”

Check out the “Blick Blick” music video above, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section below.

[Via]