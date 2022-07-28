The rise and reign of Nicki Minaj have been debated, discussed, and dissected for years, and now fans are getting an even more intimate look at one of the queens of Rap. The New York hitmaker has dominated the charts ever since she stepped into the mainstream, and her devoted fanbase has made sure that her catalog remains at the top of the charts. We're weeks away from receiving Minaj's new single "Freaky Girl," and ahead of its arrival, she delivers a teaser to her anticipated documentary.

"You don't get a manual on how to be a famous rapper," she said in the clip. "You just learn it as you go."



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

The trailer is spliced with old footage of Minaj at the start of her career, behind-the-scenes looks at her interacting with fans, and shows the unending attention that she receives from one city to the next.

"Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK," she wrote in the caption. "I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support. @bronstudios."

The six-part docuseries will reportedly show Minaj and her evolution in a new light. Once she shares a release date, we'll be back with an update. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.