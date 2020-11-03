Trump's received an uptick of support from rappers in the weeks leading up to tomorrow's election. Lil Wayne emerged a Trump supporter last week and was shortly followed by Kodak Black. Meanwhile, Lil Pump threatened to leave America if Trump isn't re-elected and somehow, he thought that would sway more people to vote red.



Trump's rally in Avoca, PA found him taking aim at a few major celebrities who've endorsed the Democrats including Lady Gaga who he claims to know "a lot of stories" about. Despite the recent support from major figures in the rap community, he's still hung up about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's support of Hillary Clinton in 2016. Leave it to Trump to butcher Queen B's name, though.

"They got Beyonsee and they got Jay-Z," Trump said of the Democratic party. The crowd began booing as soon as Trump started name dropping these celebrities.

"Right, Jay-Z? Right? And he started using the F-word. Do you remember? In front of this crowd? And it was unbelieve. He was using the f-word, f-word, f-word. And the crowd just goes --- and then they left and the crowd left and Hillary was standing on the stage with an empty place since she was talking," he said.

This is far from the first time that Trump has taken aim at Jay-Z in the past. POTUS took offense after Jay-Z described him as a "superbug" on CNN.

"You don’t take the trash out, you keep spraying whatever over it to make it acceptable,” Jay-Z told Van Jones of Trump's racist comments. “As those things grow, you create a superbug. And then now we have Donald Trump, the superbug.”

Per usual, Trump lashed out on Twitter just minutes after Fox and Friends reported the comments. "Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!" He tweeted.

We'll see if Donald Trump wins the re-election.