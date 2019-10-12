Donald Trump is on one these days. As the Democrats move forward with the impeachment, Trump's been going off on Twitter -- more so than usual. As he tries to shift the attention on others, he adds further fuel to the fire and now, it can be confirmed that the MAGA leader is also tweaking in real life, especially after mentioning Jay-Z and Beyonce while simultaneously pissing off Prince's estate.

Trumpito held his first rally since the impeachment inquiry and he definitely made sure to stir the pot a little bit more. For one, he played Prince's "Purple Rain" after Trump agreed to never use the Purple One's music during his campaign again. "President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs," the estate tweeted along with a photo of their agreement from Oct. 15th, 2018.

The song was played moments before Trump took the stage but during his speech, he took aim at a Jay-Z and Beyonce, along with "little" Bruce Springsteen. "I didn’t need Beyoncé and Jay-Z. I didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen,” he said in reference to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, Billboard reports.

Needless to say, not even the president is safe from the wrath of the Beyhive.