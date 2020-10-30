He's made controversial political statements in the past, so some Lil Wayne fans weren't surprised to see that the rapper seemingly endorsed President Donald Trump in a tweet. Today (October 29), Weezy shared a photo of himself with Trump along with a message that stated he spoke personally with the President about his plans for the next four years in office, should he win reelection. "Just had a great meeting with

@realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," the rapper wrote. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

The photo op has captured the attention of the world and has elicited a global response on social media. Even 50 Cent had to chime in as he shared the image to his Instagram page. "Oh no [eyes emoji] WAYNE [faceplm emoji], I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE," penned Fif in the caption. If there is someone who knows the wrath of the political backlash it's 50 Cent who recently made headlines for endorsing President Trump.

Lil Wayne has made comments in the past that have given his fans pause, including saying that there's "no such thing as racism." In another interview Wayne previously conducted, he was asked by the host to share his thoughts on Black Lives Matter. "I am a young, black, rich motherf*cker," the rapper said at the time. "If that don’t let you know that America understand black motherf*ckers matter these days, I don’t know what it is. Don’t come at me with that dumb sh*t, ma’am. My life matter, especially to my b*tches."

