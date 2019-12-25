The famous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party was last night, and there was one guest in attendance that might come as a bit of a shock. Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, joined in on her family's festivities, despite the drama-filled year the two have experienced after it was rumoured that he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. Considering Jordyn was Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner's best friend (at the time), the scandal was extra devastating for Khloe, and she and Tristan were not on good terms for awhile. However, it looks like they're working towards a healthier relationship as co-parents. Khloe recently revealed that she has forgiven both Tristan and Jordyn (although her response to Jordyn's lie detector test regarding the matter was not super forgiving), and wants to move forward.

Tristan reposted the portrait of himself from the photo booth at the party, which was held at the home of the eldest Kardashian child, Kourtney, this year. The photo has "Portraits of the Kardashian West Jenner Christmas Celebration by The Collective You" printed on it, proving that Tristan's not in the business of hiding his reconciliation with Khloe and her family. The two were also spotted chatting away in the background of an Instagram story posted by cosmetic dermatologist and friend of the Kardashians, Dr. Dr. Simon Ourian.