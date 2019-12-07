Khloe Kardashian shared a very long statement to her Instagram story yesterday letting her 101 million followers know that she's no longer holding on to hate and has forgiven anyone that's ever wronged her. The choice words came after a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that saw Khloe receiving a gift from her ex, Tristan Thompson, leading everyone to think the message was about him.

However, Khloe has now followed up on her statement revealing that it was directed towards Jordyn Woods - Kylie Jenner's former best friend who kissed Tristan. “The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking, ‘Why don’t I keep that same energy with Jordyn?’ That message is for Jordyn. It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me," she wrote. "For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan. This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me. I have moved on, found forgiveness, and wish you only happiness and joy!”

After the fact, Jordyn shared a quote to her Instagram story that has people thinking she was throwing shade at Khloe. “Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you," the note read, leading Jordyn to make it clear that it has nothing to do with Khloe.